MTSU sending support to Bahamas in Hurricane Dorian aftermath

GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS – SEPTEMBER 6: Damaged houses and debris is seen on devastated Great Abaco Island on September 6, 2019 in the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian hit the island chain as a category 5 storm battering them for two days before moving north. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee State University is sending support to The Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

MTSU is flying two planes out Sunday with supplies. One of the planes is the personal aircraft of Board of Trustees Vice Chair Darrell Freeman.

University officials said seven of their 51 Bahamian students are from Freeport and Abaco, the islands that were hit the hardest. They said they have been in contact with the family members of the students and ask them to send a list of supplies they would need.

Officials said they are sending the supplies to the families needed most; generators, medicine, insulin, and other basic supplies.

MTSU is requesting that people give donations, not goods. You can donate to the Raider Relief efforts by clicking here.