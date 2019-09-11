MTSU makes second trip to Bahamas to drop off supplies

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bahamas were left devastated after Hurricane Dorian made landfall. Lives were lost and entire communities were wiped away as the storm surge pushed through the island nation.

“In these boxes, we have water and food and Pampers diapers,” said Middle Tennessee State University, chairman of the board, Darrell Freeman.

This will be Freeman’s second trip in the last week to the Bahamas. His plane is packed full of supplies that will be delivered to those in need.

“For me, it is very rewarding to see those faces and give a sparkle of hope,” said Freeman.

MTSU President Dr. Sidney McPhee is also up early and ready for takeoff. He too will accompany the group to drop off supplies and offer aide in any way possible. For him, the trip is more personal as his grandniece lost her life when the hurricane made landfall.

“You know we just have to count our blessings,” said McPhee. “The whole family of my grandniece lost everything and in addition to the material things they lost a family member who was just 24-years-old.”

This will be the group’s second trip with more planned in the future according to Freeman. He says as long as there is a need he will continue to make trips dropping off supplies.