MTSU grads bring Grammy gold to Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee State University graduates are celebrating in a big way after winning at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Two graduates took to center stage on Monday night to accept the awards as this year’s best in music engineering and songwriting.

F. Reid Shippen is a 1994 graduate and hauled home his fifth career Grammy for the engineering of Gloria Gaynor’s best roots gospel album, “Testimony.”

F. Reid Shippen

MTSU alumnus and Grammy nominee Aaron Raitiere

Aaron Raitiere is a 2009 graduate and won his very first Grammy for co-writing “I’ll Never Love Again” for “A Star is Born” in the best song for visual media category.

They were two of nine MTSU graduates nominated for their work at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

These wins bring MTSU’s total Grammy numbers to 11 winners with a total of 32 Grammys. That includes seven repeat recipients, since 2001 in multiple categories and genres.

This year’s MTSU Grammy nominees included: