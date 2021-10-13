MTSU cuts ties with Rutherford County Juvenile judge

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University is cutting ties with Judge Donna Scott Davenport.

According to a recent report from WPLN and Propublica, the Rutherford County judge illegally jailed black children using a fake law.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

MTSU President Sidney McPhee sent an email stating Davenport is no longer affiliated with the university.

“Adjunct instructor Judge Donna Scott Davenport, whose actions overseeing Rutherford County Juvenile Court have recently drawn attention in national media reports, is no longer affiliated with the University.”

Davenport, the sole Rutherford County Juvenile judge, has been facing renewed scrutiny over a “filter system” which allowed jail staff to determine when a child is released.

According to the report, Davenport instituted a policy that all children charged with crimes be processed at the detention center. In 2016, 11 Black elementary school children were detained and or locked up after allegedly witnessing a fight between 5 and 6-year-old.