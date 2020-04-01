Breaking News
TDH: 2,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths in Tennessee
MTSU cancels spring graduation ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.(WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University cancels Spring graduation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, the ceremony was set for May 8th and 9th. The decision comes after the CDC put out guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus and Governor Bill Lee implemented the ‘Safer Home Order’ as a precaution for Tennesseans.

Reports show that spring graduates will be invited to march in any future commencement exercises, including our Summer ceremony set for August 8th and our winter ceremony set for December 12th. 

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

