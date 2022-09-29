MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews from Middle Tennessee Electric left for Ridgeland, South Carolina Thursday looking to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

They’re going to support Palmetto Electric Cooperative, which is a sister utility for MTE that serves about 75,000 accounts.

“Our linemen are always so fantastic about stepping up in situations like this. I mean, they’re really built for these kinds of situations,” said MTE CEO Chris Jones. “They love restoring service and making a difference. And we never have a challenge in getting volunteers to go for work like this. So my hat’s off to them, I appreciate them so much. So very proud of them.”

They’re in for a long day of traveling starting Thursday morning and they’ll be ready to hit the ground working Friday. Jones shared pictures from 2018 when the MTE power crews went to help with the aftermath of Hurricanes Florence and Michael. He said there’s a sense of cooperation among the utilities when it comes to natural disasters.





MTE crews deploy to help storm victims in 2018 (Source: MTE)

“If we had an ice storm or severe weather and we call South Carolina, they would come to assist us,” Jones said. “That’s most typically how this works is that there is coordination at the statewide level.”

Tennessee at this point is designated to help Georgia and South Carolina but it all depends on where the storm tracks and where it does damage. Jones said there’s a regional conversation and adjustments are made day to day but their crews are trained for whatever’s necessary despite the challenges of different terrain.

“What is not so familiar will be the landscape and if they’re in wet conditions, and the water. So, that’s the thing that you really can’t plan for,” said Jones. “Our guys have done this before. Again, we have volunteers, and we do this every year with hurricane relief. So we do have experience. But aside from the meat and potatoes, electric utility linemen kind of work, there’s not a good way to train, aside from experience, but again, our guys had that experience. And we’re very proud of them for that.”