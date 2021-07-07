Mt. Juliet woman loses home in fire possibly caused by fireworks

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last weekend, Stephanie Johnson was out of town when she got a call from her neighbor that she’d never expected. He told her that home on West Yorkshire Court in Mt. Juliet’s Hickory Hills neighborhood had gone up in flames.

“It just almost looked like a war zone-type thing,” Johnson said.

It happened the day after the Fourth of July and fire investigators say it may have been caused by fireworks being lit on, or near, Johnson’s street.

Johnson and her daughter were away at a church camp when the fire broke out. When they returned, they found melted and mangled mementos in the rubble.

“It’s not really the house. It’s what can’t be replaced. I’ve lost all the members of my family. So, every picture and item I had of them was there. It’s not replaceable,” Johnson said.

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department is still working to determine the cause of the fire. On Monday night, News 2 spotted fireworks debris and packaging near Johnson’s home while it was fully engulfed. Firefighters on-scene said they would work to determine if those fireworks were involved.

“I love to shoot fireworks off myself, but I probably will never touch another one,” Johnson said.

Johnson wants to remind people how dangerous fireworks can be, and the impact that one spark can have on someone’s life.

“Our houses are very close,” Johnson said. “Just be responsible. If that was the cause, just be responsible.”

If you’d like to help Johnson and her family the Hickory Hills Clubhouse will be open Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to accept donations.