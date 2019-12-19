Mt. Juliet sued for rules limiting new abortion clinic

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Mt. Juliet is in legal trouble for trying to restrict abortions.

“This place will not last a week in this town, there’s enough spiritual sense in Wilson County,” said Pastor Greg Locke in March after the Carafem Clinic announced its opening.

Pastor Locke helped lead the campaign against the new abortion clinic.

“We’re not standing for this wicked, evil, butchering, nonsense in our community,” he said in a Facebook video.

Days after the Carafem Clinic announced plans for Mt. Juliet, city officials rushed to pass new rules last spring.

The clinic offers medication abortions but had planned to provide surgical ones as well. Commissioners approved an ordinance that prevents clinics from giving abortions through surgery back in April.

“I’m very proud of my city tonight, I appreciate the Mayor and all the city officials. They did this swiftly, correctly and legally. So, yes I’m very proud of Mt. Juliet Tennessee tonight,” said Locke.

Now, the American Civil Liberties Union is suing the city, saying the ordinance is unconstitutional.

City officials have not commented yet on the newly filed lawsuit.