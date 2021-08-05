Mt. Juliet residents shocked after man injured in officer-involved shooting

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The TBI is investigating after an officer shot a suspect in Mt. Juliet.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, the incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Kroger located at the Providence Marketplace after receiving calls about a man reportedly chasing people with a knife.

Residents in the area were left shocked by what unfolded, including one woman who didn’t want to show her face on camera.

“What is going on in our little town? Not shooting, not knife-wielding people, it doesn’t happen here,” the woman said.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, to situation escalated, resulting in the officer shooting the man, who was injured and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Been here my whole life, I shop here, I know all of the employees that are here. Worried for them, and then shock after the realization that this actually happened in Mt. Juliet,” said one resident.

An officer, who was first on the scene, approached the armed man, who allegedly advanced towards the officer while pulling a knife from his waistband. After repeated requests to stop, investigators say the man continued to charge towards the officer with the knife in his hand, resulting in the officer firing his weapon.

“This is probably the most activity I’ve seen in the six years I’ve been here, cause it’s very quiet, people just come and go, get what they need and go on, you know,” said Will Fant, who often shops at the local grocery store.

“We are grateful for our officer’s rapid response to a dangerous event in a busy shopping area and are thankful that no one was injured by the suspect,” Police Chief James Hambrick said in a statement. “To ensure our officer responded properly, the TBI is conducting an independent investigation. Incidents like this are traumatic for all involved, and the officer had been placed on routine administrative leave. All are in my prayers, including the suspect, for a quick recovery.”

The name of the officer was not been publically released, as the TBI continues to investigate.