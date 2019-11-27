Breaking News
Injury crash causes back up on I-40 in Wilson County
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.

Mt. Juliet releases proposal for 37 license plate recognition cameras

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
belle meade cameras_341869

License plate reading cameras in Belle Meade

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Mt. Juliet is looking to add 37 license plate recognition cameras to its streets.

In its request for bids, Mt. Juliet identified 37 areas of the city they wanted the LPR system to go.

The following locations were listed in the proposal and are subject to change:

Proposed locationsDirection
Nonaville Rd / Saundersville Rd South
North Green Hill / at Green Hill High South
North Green Hill / at Lebanon Rd East
Lebanon Rd / Matterhorn East/West
West Division St / County Line East/West
Old Lebanon Dirt Rd / County Line East East/West
Central Pike / Chandler Rd East
Central Pike / John Hagar Rd East
Central Pike / Adams Lane West
Central Pike / S. Mt. Juliet Rd South/East/North
South Rutland Rd. / City Limits (South of Baird Farms Construction Entrance) North
Central Pike / Walton’s Grove Subdivision West
Posey Hill Rd / Beckwith Rd West
Wilfong Pkwy / Beckwith Rd South
Golden Bear / Rutland Dr North
East Division / Golden Bear East/West
I-40 / North Mt. Juliet Rd North
South Mt. Juliet Rd / Herschel Dr. South
Belinda Parkway / Providence Trail East
North Mt. Juliet Rd / Pleasant Grove Rd North
North Mt. Juliet Rd / Pleasant Grove Rd South
North Mt. Juliet Rd / West Division North/West
North Mt. Juliet Rd / East Division East/South
North Mt. Juliet Rd. / Lebanon Rd East/South/West
Lebanon Rd / Terrace Hill Rd East/West
Charlie Daniels Park Entrance Entrance

Mt. Juliet police released a statement:

“Ultimately, our department wants to protect our community from criminals who come into our city to victimize our residents and visitors, stated Police Chief James Hambrick. Many of the criminals use stolen vehicles or vehicles that have been used in serious crimes as a mode of transportation to travel into our city. The ALPR program will alert us to their presence so they can be apprehended before victimizing someone in our community. We cannot nor do we have desire to use the cameras for automated traffic enforcement to catch motorists running red lights or speeding.”

Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick

Click here to view the full proposal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar