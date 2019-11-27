Mt. Juliet releases proposal for 37 license plate recognition cameras

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Mt. Juliet is looking to add 37 license plate recognition cameras to its streets.
In its request for bids, Mt. Juliet identified 37 areas of the city they wanted the LPR system to go.
The following locations were listed in the proposal and are subject to change:
|Proposed locations
|Direction
|Nonaville Rd / Saundersville Rd
|South
|North Green Hill / at Green Hill High
|South
|North Green Hill / at Lebanon Rd
|East
|Lebanon Rd / Matterhorn
|East/West
|West Division St / County Line
|East/West
|Old Lebanon Dirt Rd / County Line East
|East/West
|Central Pike / Chandler Rd
|East
|Central Pike / John Hagar Rd
|East
|Central Pike / Adams Lane
|West
|Central Pike / S. Mt. Juliet Rd
|South/East/North
|South Rutland Rd. / City Limits (South of Baird Farms Construction Entrance)
|North
|Central Pike / Walton’s Grove Subdivision
|West
|Posey Hill Rd / Beckwith Rd
|West
|Wilfong Pkwy / Beckwith Rd
|South
|Golden Bear / Rutland Dr
|North
|East Division / Golden Bear
|East/West
|I-40 / North Mt. Juliet Rd
|North
|South Mt. Juliet Rd / Herschel Dr.
|South
|Belinda Parkway / Providence Trail
|East
|North Mt. Juliet Rd / Pleasant Grove Rd
|North
|North Mt. Juliet Rd / Pleasant Grove Rd
|South
|North Mt. Juliet Rd / West Division
|North/West
|North Mt. Juliet Rd / East Division
|East/South
|North Mt. Juliet Rd. / Lebanon Rd
|East/South/West
|Lebanon Rd / Terrace Hill Rd
|East/West
|Charlie Daniels Park Entrance
|Entrance
Mt. Juliet police released a statement:
“Ultimately, our department wants to protect our community from criminals who come into our city to victimize our residents and visitors, stated Police Chief James Hambrick. Many of the criminals use stolen vehicles or vehicles that have been used in serious crimes as a mode of transportation to travel into our city. The ALPR program will alert us to their presence so they can be apprehended before victimizing someone in our community. We cannot nor do we have desire to use the cameras for automated traffic enforcement to catch motorists running red lights or speeding.”Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick