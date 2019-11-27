Mt. Juliet releases proposal for 37 license plate recognition cameras

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Mt. Juliet is looking to add 37 license plate recognition cameras to its streets.

In its request for bids, Mt. Juliet identified 37 areas of the city they wanted the LPR system to go.

The following locations were listed in the proposal and are subject to change:

Proposed locations Direction Nonaville Rd / Saundersville Rd South North Green Hill / at Green Hill High South North Green Hill / at Lebanon Rd East Lebanon Rd / Matterhorn East/West West Division St / County Line East/West Old Lebanon Dirt Rd / County Line East East/West Central Pike / Chandler Rd East Central Pike / John Hagar Rd East Central Pike / Adams Lane West Central Pike / S. Mt. Juliet Rd South/East/North South Rutland Rd. / City Limits (South of Baird Farms Construction Entrance) North Central Pike / Walton’s Grove Subdivision West Posey Hill Rd / Beckwith Rd West Wilfong Pkwy / Beckwith Rd South Golden Bear / Rutland Dr North East Division / Golden Bear East/West I-40 / North Mt. Juliet Rd North South Mt. Juliet Rd / Herschel Dr. South Belinda Parkway / Providence Trail East North Mt. Juliet Rd / Pleasant Grove Rd North North Mt. Juliet Rd / Pleasant Grove Rd South North Mt. Juliet Rd / West Division North/West North Mt. Juliet Rd / East Division East/South North Mt. Juliet Rd. / Lebanon Rd East/South/West Lebanon Rd / Terrace Hill Rd East/West Charlie Daniels Park Entrance Entrance

Mt. Juliet police released a statement:

“Ultimately, our department wants to protect our community from criminals who come into our city to victimize our residents and visitors, stated Police Chief James Hambrick. Many of the criminals use stolen vehicles or vehicles that have been used in serious crimes as a mode of transportation to travel into our city. The ALPR program will alert us to their presence so they can be apprehended before victimizing someone in our community. We cannot nor do we have desire to use the cameras for automated traffic enforcement to catch motorists running red lights or speeding.” Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick

Click here to view the full proposal.