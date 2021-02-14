Mt. Juliet police warn of slick roads

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Mt. Juliet are warning drivers of the slick roads across the city.
Police say there are several vehicle crashes in Mt. Juliet, including on I-40 and Mt. Juliet Road.
Freezing drizzle and freezing fog created these hazardous conditions.
Officers say to stay home and stay safe if possible, but if you must travel, be slow and use caution.
North Greenhill Rd near Green Hill High School is closed due to ice.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.