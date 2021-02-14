Mt. Juliet police warn of slick roads

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Mt. Juliet are warning drivers of the slick roads across the city.

Police say there are several vehicle crashes in Mt. Juliet, including on I-40 and Mt. Juliet Road.

Freezing drizzle and freezing fog created these hazardous conditions.

Officers say to stay home and stay safe if possible, but if you must travel, be slow and use caution.

North Greenhill Rd near Green Hill High School is closed due to ice.

Watch Your Step: All surfaces are slick! Along with crashes on roadways, crews have been responding to injuries related to people slipping & falling. The ice hazard continues city wide. https://t.co/nOl8p2KAhz — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 14, 2021