Mt. Juliet police suspect group of repeat offenders responsible for latest car break-ins

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Overnight, thieves attempted to break into half a dozen cars in Mt. Juliet. Investigators say five cars were broken into and one other was stolen.

“Between midnight and 2 a.m., our officer noticed a vehicle with the window busted out at the Mapco gas station,” said Capt. Tyler Chandler with Mount Juliet Police. “The owner was not around. They ran the tag and realized the owner lived nearby in the LC apartment complex.”

Once officers went to the LC Mount Juliet complex, they found five more cars with broken windows.

“They busted through the window, rummaged through some clothing, some bags that people left in their vehicle. But nothing of value was taken. So, we have a lot of vandalism related to those six vehicles,” Chandler explained.

Capt. Chandler says thieves are often searching for guns. In fact, investigators believe the suspects in this case may be connected to other burglaries in other cities.

“It was likely a group of individuals. They do not live in the community,” Capt. Chandler explained. “We are tracking possibly it’s the same group that’s been hitting other communities around Nashville and also in Nashville. They kind of have the same way of operating. They go into apartment complexes about the same time, and they target vehicles that have bags left inside or something they may think is of value.”

So far, no arrests have been made.

Mt. Juliet Police advise drivers to lock their cars, take out any valuables and report any suspicious activity during overnight hours.