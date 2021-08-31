Mt. Juliet Police investigating suspicious package at senior living community

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police are evacuating residents while working to investigate a suspicious package left at Harmony of Mt. Juliet Senior Living Community on Belinda Parkway.

According to MJPD, an adult male suspect who was impaired and disorderly arrived with the package and was threatening staff. The suspect dropped the package and was quickly taken into custody.

Investigators say no residents or staff members have been harmed.