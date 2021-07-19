Barricade situation at Quality Inn in Mt. Juliet turns out to be false call

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police are investigating a false call made by a man who jumped out of a second-floor window at the Quality Inn and Suites.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, officers responded around 9 p.m. to the hotel on Herschel Drive after the man jumped out the window claiming that three people were attempting to harm him and his girlfriend, and that an armed suspect was barricaded in his room.

Investigators say the man landed in a mulch area and was not injured. He was, however, armed with a handgun and appeared to be suicidal. He jumped out the window aided by a bed sheet hanging from the window.

We are providing a live update on the incident at Quality Inn and Suites- https://t.co/sLWjw23vkZ — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 20, 2021

A drone was brought in to search the room, where investigators found nobody. The entire hotel was searched by tactical investigators and the search turned up nothing suspicious.

Investigators with Mt. Juliet Police set up a perimeter and evacuated 70 guests out of a total of 120 staying at the hotel. The remaining guests were asked to shelter-in-place in their rooms.

Mt. Juliet Police say the man is not facing any charges at this time, and that his mental health will be investigated. The man was staying at the hotel from out of state.