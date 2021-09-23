‘Armed subject’ in care of medical professionals, shelter in place order lifter

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police say an ‘armed subject’ is in the care of medical professionals.

Police previously said the public should avoid the 100 block of Due West Drive while police investigate the incident.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place, but that order has since been lifted.

MJAlert: Avoid the 100 block of Due West Drive. Officers are handling an armed subject incident. Residents in the area should shelter in place. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 23, 2021

The ‘armed subject’ was having an emotional crisis and was armed with a large knife. Medical professionals are treating the subject and there is no more threat to the public.