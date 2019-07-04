Mt. Juliet Police educating drivers on hands-free law

The rules of the road have changed. As of Monday, authorities are keeping an eye out for your phone.

“Our crashes are significantly up,” said Capt. Tyler Chandler, with Mt. Juliet Police. “We know when our rear end crashes are up so much, something has to be preventing someone from seeing what’s happening in front of them.”

Wednesday, News 2 hitched a ride with Sgt. James Christensen of Mt. Juliet, who spent his afternoon informing potentially distracted drivers.

For the first two weeks though, the Sergeant and his fellow officers will be focusing on education, handing out pamphlets explaining the new law.

“I’m pretty sure most people know about it, but we’re just kind of giving a little grace for two weeks,” said Capt. Chandler. “Then we’re going to start issuing a lot of citations for this.”

Across Middle Tennessee, there have been varying numbers the first three days reported by law enforcement.

These include Murfreesboro with two warnings given out; Hendersonville with nine warnings; and Clarksville with 15 citations thus far.

Violations could range from $50-$200.

