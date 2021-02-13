Mt. Juliet police cruiser struck while investigating ice-related crash

Mt. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet police officer is being evaluated after their cruiser was struck by another vehicle while investigating another crash Saturday.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the officer’s cruiser was parked and handling a crash on the Interstate 40 eastbound on-ramp from Mt. Juliet Road. That’s when it was struck by an SUV.

Police had just closed the on-ramp due to ice, saying multiple crashes had occurred there.

Police said the officer was inside the cruiser when it was hit and is being evaluated at the emergency room as a precaution. Investigators said no one was transported from the scene by ambulance.