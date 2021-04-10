Mt. Juliet Police ask for FBI assistance after linking man to crimes in six different states

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (WKRN) – A horrifying crime in Mt. Juliet has led police to link one man to crimes in 3 other states, now police tell News 2, the same man is linked to other disturbing cases in a total of 6 different states.

“Where is he tonight? Where is he tomorrow? Where is he this weekend? He could be committing a crime and abusing women like he’s been,” said Captain Tyler Chandler, with the Mt. Juliet Police.

Captain Chandler said it’s a tough case to crack because the suspect is crisscrossing between state lines.

Mt. Juliet Police believe one man is responsible for serious crimes across six different states, including Middle Tennessee after a woman was sexually assaulted in her Providence Trail Apartment.

“Our detectives are investigating this regional crime and trying to piece everything together, trying to get all the different agencies to work together to share information, so we can track down this dangerous suspect,” explained Captain Chandler.

The latest crime happening in Mt. Juliet. According to police, the suspect followed the victim from a Nashville Night Club, to her Providence Trail Apartment. There, the woman claimed a man struck her with a handgun, tied her up, and sexually assaulted her. The suspect stole a large sum of cash before fleeing, according to the police.

After this latest crime, police were able to connect him to similar crimes in other states. Captain Chandler said that’s when police realized how serious “Once we started to send out our local surveillance video from the nightclub and what we had around that area, we began to receive some tips in from other agencies that said hey this is the same suspect in our jewelry thefts.”

Police have already linked the unknown man to large thefts in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. On Friday, Mt. Juliet police told News 2, he is also connected to three cases in Georgia and Indiana.

According to our ABC Affiliate WSB–Atlanta, Decatur police are looking for a man, who was dressed in a hoodie and mask, when he approached a woman with a chrome revolver, demanded money, and tried to sexually assault her.

“He’s using the same vehicle, that newer model Cadillac, maroon CTS, he removes the tag when he’s committing the crimes, he’s dressed similarly, same clothing in a lot of the crimes. But you can tell from the face and hairstyle that it’s the same person,” said Captain Chandler.

According to police, this mysterious man is committing crimes in the same vehicle, described as a newer model Cadillac, Maroon CTS. Police say he is removing the car’s tags before committing these crimes.

Police are now asking for assistance from the FBI. Captain Chandler says the Federal Government has resources that extend past the Mt. Juliet Police Department. Right now, he’s concerned, with how quickly the suspect is moving from state to state.

“It’s hard for us to go across state lines to try and piece everything together, but the federal government, the FBI they have those resources, and we are hoping for their assistance so they can help us track down this dangerous person,” said Captain Chandler.

Police believe this mystery man has been committing these crimes “since February, and we’re in April, and again tracking crime, same suspect description from the surveillance video, even the same clothing, the same vehicle, same type of firearm.”

According to police, the suspect is using a handgun, described as a chrome or silver revolver.

Police don’t know the man’s identity but believe someone can recognize him. The Mt. Juliet Police Department is offering a $2,000 dollar reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at www.mjpd.org.