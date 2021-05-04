Mt. Juliet Police arrest man who pointed laser at plane and tractor-trailer

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police arrested a man staying at the Quality Inn on Hershel Drive on Tuesday evening after receiving reports that the man was pointing a high-intensity laser at a passenger aircraft and at a tractor-trailer traveling on Interstate 40.

According to MJPD, the plane was carrying 136 passengers on board at the time the suspect pointed the laser at it. The tractor-trailer driver notified police that someone was pointing a laser at their truck. A short time later, air traffic controllers notified police dispatchers about the aircraft being targeted with the laser.

A separate witness in the area at the time pointed out the hotel room window that the laser came from.

The incident remains under investigation. Mt. Juliet Police have not detailed what charges the man will possibly face.