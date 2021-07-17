Mt. Juliet police arrest man wanted on charges out of Nashville due to license plate recognition system

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police were able to arrest a man wanted for charges in Nashville due to a license plate recognition system, according to a post on their Facebook page.

It happened Friday night on N Mt. Juliet Rd near Division Street when officers conducted a traffic stop for an expired tag 2019 tag.

That traffic stop led them to arrest a wanted person. Police said an adult male was arrested on aggravated assault by strangulation and vandalism warrants out of Nashville.

No other information was immediately released.

