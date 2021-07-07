Mt. Juliet neighborhood evacuated after construction crew ruptures gas line

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents of a Mt. Juliet neighborhood were evacuated from their homes after a natural gas line ruptured Wednesday morning.

The city’s police department said just after 9 a.m. that a construction crew had ruptured the line along Oxford Drive in the area of Ritter Drive.

Homes immediately adjacent to the rupture were evacuated and Oxford Drive was shut down, according to officers.

About 20 minutes later, police said the utility crew had arrived on the scene and would work to repair the two-inch natural gas line.

As of 9:30 a.m., the immediate area remains evacuated.

