Mt. Juliet man out on parole following deadly 2014 crash back behind bars after DUI arrest

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County man is back behind bars after being arrested in by Metro police.

Clayton Rogers is in the Wilson County jail after his December arrest for DUI and drug possession in Nashville.

Rogers pleaded guilty to the crash that killed 59-year-old Hermitage Doctor Dr. Eric Raefsky in August of 2014.

Authorities said Rogers ran a red light and head-on into another car, driven by Raefsky.

Raefsky was the medical director of Tennessee Oncology. Raefsky’s wife, Victoria Heil, says the doctor was beloved in the community. He had helped put four people who aren’t his family through college.

Rogers had a blood alcohol content of .184 at the time of the crash.

A judge gave Rogers a 12-year prison sentence for vehicular homicide. Rogers apologized to Raefsky’s family in court.

Rogers was out on parole when he was arrested in December 2020 for DUI and drug possession. Since the arrest was a violation of his parole, he is being held in Wilson County.

Rogers awaits a February 4 hearing where he could lose his bond and stay in custody.

No other information was immediately released.