Agents arrest Mt. Juliet man accused of being mastermind behind criminal enterprise

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-jurisdictional investigation involving state and federal law officers happened Monday. The operation targeted a Mt. Juliet man who police said is the alleged mastermind behind a criminal enterprise that affected dozens of victims across the country.

Lt. Jason Arnold, of the Portland Police, works with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force. Arnold told News 2 the suspect was Ivan Burley and his criminal case is a unique one.

“When we talk about this case and Mr. Burley with other agencies, nobody can believe it,” said Arnold.

The most recent operation culminated on April 1. That’s when Metro police arrested Burley on a host of felonies. Those included credit card fraud, identity theft and money laundering.

Arnold said, “He had numerous pages of victims’ information to include names dates of birth social security numbers places of employment phone numbers that kind of thing.”

After Metro police arrested the 37-year-old, drug agents with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force, assisted by the TBI, the FBI and Mt. Juliet Police, executed a search warrant at Burley’s Mt. Juliet home.

Agents found packaged pot, edibles and vape pens. Investigators seized a loaded weapon, and found dozens of blank credit cards along with the encoding machine that activates the cards. Drug Agents said Burley used stolen financial data from unsuspecting citizens to load onto the blank credit cards.

Arnold explained, “He had approximately forty victims and their credit card information. He used that info to steal funds from those credit cards, and run it through a bank account in his name and a fictitious business name and then he’d pull out the money.”

According to Lt Jason Arnold, task force agents began investigating Ivan Burley in 2015 on charges of cocaine trafficking through the United States Postal Service.

Arnold said Burley was arrested on those charges, and bonded out of jail. While awaiting trial on those drug charges, he allegedly engaged in this latest credit card operation that landed him back behind bars in Davidson County.

Ivan Burley’s bond is currently set at $300,000.

Drug Agents said, not only does he still face those cocaine charges in Sumner County, but he could also face charges in Wilson County as well.

Because of COVID-19, agents are not sure when Burley’s original trial will be heard.