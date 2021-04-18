Mt. Juliet Little League Field back open after major flooding damaged area

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Saturday, the Mt. Juliet Little League Baseball Field re-opened for the first time since the deadly March storm flooded out the area.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be part of the community and see the community come together like this and work together to make this happen. Like I said it was really a team effort,” said John Drewnowski, the Mt. Juliet Park President.

Weekend storms caused major flooding that ruined 13 fields at the park. Shortly after, dozens of volunteers came out for a community clean-up.

Originally, Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice told News 2, the flood had caused roughly $250,000 worth of damage to the park.

“It’s pretty incredible, where we’ve come in the last three weeks. Where we are standing was probably about five and a half feet of water here three weeks ago, so it’s great to see the kids back on the fields and a lot of hard work went into this,” Drewnowski said.

One of the teams that played on Saturday was Mark Pack and his son Noah. The father-son duo had helped rake leaves, and roll fencing.

“Honestly, I drove through here yesterday and it broke my heart,” Pack said in a previous interview, “Just seeing the destruction and knowing that there’s probably kids out there whose hearts are just broken, we wanted to fix that!”

On Saturday 25-30 teams gathered at the fields on Saturday, along with family and friends. Drewnowski told News 2, several teams were scheduled to have games shortly following the storm. Those games were re-scheduled.

Drewnowski said it’s because of the community effort along with city leaders dedication to restoring the area, that made Saturday possible.