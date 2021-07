Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police, License plate recognition system in Mt. Juliet leads to arrest of wanted Maury County man

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police arrested a man wanted in Maury County due to an alert from their license plate recognition system.

According to a tweet from the department, it happened on Saturday afternoon. The Guardian Shield system alerted officers to a plate associated with a wanted person out of Columbia.

Officers intercepted the vehicle on Pleasant Grove Road. An adult male was arrested on an assault warrant out of Maury County.

No other information was immediately released.