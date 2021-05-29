Mt. Juliet license plate recognition system leads to arrest of man wanted on charges in Nashville

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet Police said their license plate recognition system led them to arrest a man who is accused of stealing a car out of Nashville.

It happened Saturday morning on Providence Way near Providence Trail.

Police stated their #MJGuardianShield system alerted officers to a 02′ Acura MDX stolen from Nashville on May 21.

Officers were the able to intercept the car on Providence Way. An adult male was arrested. Police said that man was also wanted for three charges out of Nashville.

No other information was immediately released.