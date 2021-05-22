Mt. Juliet license plate recognition system alert leads to arrest of man wanted out of Nashville

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet Police were able to arrest a wanted man out of Nashville due to their license plate recognition system.
On Saturday morning, police said their MJ Guardian Shield system alerted officers to a license plate associated with a wanted person out of Nashville.
Officers were then able to intercept the vehicle on Mt. Juliet Road near I-40. An adult male was arrested on aggravated assault by strangulation and theft warrants.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.