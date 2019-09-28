Mt. Juliet H.S. purchases 120 bleeding control kits at request of SROs

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet High School’s PTSO voted unanimously for purchase of 120 bleeding control kits at the request of School Resource Officers.

During the beginning of the school year, school resource officers JP Tuggle and Eric Gray discussed the school’s preparedness in the event that a critical incident should occur.

Throughout the discussion, they quickly realized, that in certain aspects such as medical and trauma care, that the school could benefit from having bleeding control kits placed in every classroom and high traffic areas around MJHS.

With the direction and help from Sgt. Steve Jones, who was able to accomplish this task while serving as SRO at Carroll-Oakland Elementary, they were able to start the process.

Principal Leigh Anne Rainey quickly supported the idea as the SROs humbly asked for the PTSO’s support for raising the funds for the project.

Without hesitation, all members of the PTSO under the leadership of President Lisa Patterson agreed to purchase the entire order in full which was just under $6,000.

Here’s a statement they released: