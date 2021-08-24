Mt. Juliet football donates gear to Waverly program

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After the Waverly High School football team’s field was flooded, another team in Middle Tennessee is stepping up to help.

Mt. Juliet’s head football coach Trey Perry wasted no time gathering gear to send down to the Tigers’ program.

Unfortunately, the Mt. Juliet team is very familiar with a situation like this as they are still sharing facilities with the middle school because of the last year’s tornado.

“One that helped us was trying to get our guys back to some sense of normalcy as soon as possible. For nothing else, it takes their mind off of what they’re going home to. They need something to celebrate at the end of this week and so if we can do anything to help them out we’re going to,” explained Coach Perry.

In addition to their field, the Waverly High School football team lost their stadium, weight room and locker room to the flooding.

Right now, the team is asking for prayers.