Mt. Juliet first responders save people in distress during ice storm

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Early Tuesday morning, a man staying on a boat at Cedar Creek Marina slipped off and fell partially in freezing waters.

Mt. Juliet Police responded trying to help get the man out of the water and unstuck from between the boat slip and dock. In newly released body camera video you can see officers responding to the scene where the man says his legs were numb.

Captain Tyler Chandler said officers quickly realized throughout the course of the morning that the man was in need. So despite the great need for first responders, those officers stopped and grabbed essential items and food for this victim.

“There you go. We just wanted to put a smile on your face and it looks like it did,” officers say to the man in the video released by police.

First responders have been out nonstop trying to help not only people getting stuck, but also plenty of vehicles.

“The black ice was a problem, we even had a fire truck rollover,” Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles said.

Maury County is where one weather-related death has been reported in the state.

Ogles said especially with more storms coming our way, the fewer vehicles on the roads means less accidents for first responders to deal with.

“We’ve got a lot of resources being deployed trying to help those people who are in dire situations and so just do your part and stay off the roads,” Ogles said.

Capt. Chandler cited four times more crashes on Tuesday with around 35 to 40 vehicles needing assistance from the storm.