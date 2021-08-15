Mt. Juliet church vandalized, ‘Your lies cost lives’ spray-painted on wall

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet church was vandalized overnight, according to a Facebook post by the pastor.

Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church says the church was vandalized Saturday night. Locke said security chased the suspect off around 2:30 a.m. and the incident was captured on surveillance cameras. Church officials told News 2 the footage captured one individual with a mask and a hood on. They also said police are currently investigating.

Locke released the following statement on Facebook:

He did quite a bit a damage before he was spotted. Kuddos to some of our peeps getting there and beginning to clean at 3:00am this morning. Of all the things they do, painting my pulpit not only grieves me the most, it fires me up to want to fight more. Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church

Locke went on to say that they will not be backing down or be intimidated.

The church was also vandalized in August of 2020 with the words “Fascists’ beware”. No other information was immediately released.