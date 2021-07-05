Mt. Juliet businesses still recovering after March flooding

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — On March 28, everything changed.

“All the drains backed up,” said Valon Arifi, owner of Calabria Pizzeria. “They couldn’t handle from all the water and everything else outside.”

Video captured by News 2 cameras show the intensity of rising flood waters that rushed through several businesses in the Valley Center shopping center on North Mount Juliet Road.

“We’re anticipating about $80,000 just to get to this point, equipment, to loss of business, and everything else,” said Arifi. “Our landlord had to change the walls and to do a lot of things, which I don’t know that cost.”

Just a few doors down, technicians at LV Luxury Nail Salon say they are still feeling the impact.

“We lost income,” said Tyler Nguyen, a nail technician. “Basically, we were left with no help. We have no flood insurance. Regular insurance denied the coverage.”

While LV Luxury has been open for several weeks, they say their customer base just isn’t the same.

Calabria Pizzeria reopened its doors for the first time since the flood on Monday. They hope is to get back to business as usual.

“We had around 18, 19 people that work for us. Right now, we have about 13 that came back,” Arifi explained. “We’re still hiring for a lot more.”

The pizzeria is looking to fill about every position: Pizza chefs, servers, and hostesses.