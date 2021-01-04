‘Ms. Claus’ donates $10,000 to pay off past due accounts in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gallatin City Government says ‘Ms. Claus’ paid off the past due accounts of the Gallatin Department of Electricity on New Year’s Eve.

The Gallatin business owner wishes to remain anonymous, but government officials say her children asked to do more during this challenging year.

The family donated more than $10,000 to pay off past due accounts. This donation followed one on Christmas Eve, when ‘Ms. Claus’ made a donation of more than $7,500 to customers of Gallatin Public Utilities. That money brought the accounts of 60 residents to be current, restoring disconnected services.

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said, Ms. Claus was inspired by a news story that she saw from another part of country and wanted to bring the same joy to some residents of Gallatin.

The donor hopes this will give some people a chance to move forward and focus on other needs they might have. She also hopes these donations will inspire other families to help someone.

“Gallatin has a strong history of caring for neighbors and this year has really shown how supportive our residents are of each other,” says Brown. “However, a donation this large that impacts so many unsuspecting folks in, is quite extraordinary and definitely touches your heart.”