MPD: 4 shot, 1 fatally, in Southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were shot, and one of them fatally, after a shooting in Southwest Memphis on Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers are investigating the deadly shooting that happened in the 300 block of Western Park, which is near Third Street. One man was transported to Regional One Hospital but later died from his injuries.

UPDATE: We’ve learned 4 people were shot.



MPD says a man was killed. We’re told a child, a woman, and another man were all hit, but they’re expected to be ok.



People in the area told WREG-TV there are more than 60 evidence markers and at least three different scenes.

A juvenile and a woman were also injured on the scene and transported in non-critical condition. Additionally, another man arrived at Regional One Hospital by private vehicle and is stable.

People in the area told WREG-TV there are more than 60 evidence markers and at least three different scenes.

