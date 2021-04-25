MPD: 1 killed, 1 critically wounded in double-shooting in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one person dead and another critically wounded in Highland Heights early Sunday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting call right before 9 a.m. in the 800 block of Pope Street. When officers arrived they located two shooting victims. Both victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said one of the victims did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Memphis Police said this is and ongoing investigation and Call 901-528-CASH with tips.