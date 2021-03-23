Moving box on stovetop starts apartment fire in Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Fire Marshal says a moving box left on a stovetop caused an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Franklin Fire Department, the fire began around 9:49 a.m. at a four-story apartment building on Nichol Mill Lane.

The residents of the apartment were in the process of moving out and were outside putting items into their moving truck when the fire ignited.

The Fire Marshall says a stovetop burner was accidently left on and caused a carboard box placed on or beside it to catch fire.

The residents found the fire when they returned and tried to put it out with an extinguisher, but were not able to. They then evacuated the apartment. Crews say a single fire sprinkler head activated and put the fire out before the fire department arrived.

The Fire Marshal says because of that sprinkler system, only four apartments were damaged. Damage is estimated to be around $25,000. Nobody was injured.

No other information was immediately released.