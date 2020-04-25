Mount Juliet police search for missing woman

MOUNT JULIET,Tenn. (WKRN) – Mount Juliet police are searching fora woman who went missing since late February.

According to police, 34 year old Deavin Nicole Walker has not been heard from since Wednesday February 26th. She was last seen walking in the Willoughby Station neighborhood after telling a family member she was going to the store.

Police say Walker left her residence wearing a white shirt with green sweatpants, and had a cellphone that is no longer working. She is a black female, 5’3″ in height, weighing 125 pounds, having brown eyes, and brown hair in dreadlocks with highlighted tips. She frequently visited the Lebanon area in the past.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts can contact the Mount Juliet Police Department at (615)754-2550.