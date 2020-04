MOUNT JULIET, Tenn.(WKRN) – Mount Juliet police are searching for a suspect who used a credit card that was stolen after the victim left it behind at a gas station.

According to authorities, the suspect used the stolen card to make purchases at Target and Best Buy in Mt. Juliet on March 22, 2020. Surveillance video confirmed who used the stolen card, the adult male is still unknown.

Anyone with any information can contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550.