coronavirus

Mount Juliet officers surprise children for their birthday amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE,Tenn.(WKRN) – Mount Juliet Police Department surprises local children with birthday parties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While social distancing can be hard for everyone during these trying times, officers took it upon themselves to show children who have birthdays amid the virus that they are not forgotten.

According to Captain Tyler Chandler, the idea stemmed from a neighborhood parade when teachers joined together to wave at their students. A little girl was holding a poster displaying she had lost her tooth which is one of many milestones children experience and celebrate.

The officers joined together to celebrate elementary school children’s birthdays. So far the department has song happy birthday to over 250 children.

The officers sing and provide the children with a birthday gift, bringing joy to not only the child but the neighborhood to witness the celebration. Captain Chandler also stated that each officer’s temperature is checked before they start their workday and also wear protective gear.

