CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County late Thursday night.

The crash happened just before midnight in the westbound lanes near mile marker .4.

Clarksville police reported a white vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The roadway was partially closed while first responders processed the scene. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.