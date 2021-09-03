Motorcyclists needed for funeral escort for 2-year-old killed in Waverly flooding

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of the 2-year-old boy who died in the devastating flooding in Humphreys County is asking for support from the motorcycle community.

Kellen Burrow-Vaughn loved motorcycles before his untimely death when he was swept away by floodwaters at a Waverly apartment complex.

His parents scrambled to get their five children to safety but could not reach Kellen in time.

“One moment there was a little bit of water coming up through the door and then the next thing you know the surge was so strong that it actually busted the doors down. He just happened to be in the back bedroom asleep and they couldn’t get to him fast enough,” explained grandfather Chris Hixson.

The community is seeking as many bikers as possible to help escort his hearse on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Riders are asked to meet at Exit 182 at the Flying J gas station at 11 a.m. for the escort. His funeral is set for 1 p.m. at the Taylor Funeral Home chapel.