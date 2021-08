MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist was killed Monday night on Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the call came in just before 8:45 p.m. near Blackwell Blvd. The motorcyclist died at the scene after losing control and running off the road.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating. No other information was immediately provided.