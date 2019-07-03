Motorcyclist killed in Montgomery County interstate crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old Clarksville man was killed Tuesday night when he crashed his motorcycle along the interstate in Montgomery County.

It happened around 10 p.m. on I-24 between mile markers one and two.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Casey Nicol was riding his motorcycle eastbound on the interstate when, for reasons under investigation, the motorcycle entered into an uncontrolled skid and went off the road.

Nicol was pronounced dead from his injuries, troopers revealed.

Investigators said Nicol was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by THP.