Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-65 north of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 near North Nashville Sunday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes between the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit and the I-24 split.

Metro police said the rider was traveling along with three other motorcyclists when the crash occurred.

One of the motorcycles collided with the rear of a sedan, according to Metro police. The rider was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Another motorcyclist in the group was injured when he crashed and skidded on the roadway, according to Metro police.

He was taken to Vanderbilt also where he was treated for a leg injury.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and no additional information was released.