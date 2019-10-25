Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Bethpage crash

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 52-year-old Portland man was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles in Sumner County Thursday night.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of Highway 31E near the CSB water utility district building in Bethpage.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported motorcyclist Frank Lokey died when his 2002 Harley Davidson FSX hit a Nissan Rogue, which was stopped in a line of cars.

Lokey’s bike hit the Nissan on its left side while another rider travelling with Lokey hit the SUV on its right side, according to the THP.

Lokey was pronounced dead at the scene while the other motorcyclist was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

The roadway reopened to traffic around 10 p.m.

No additional information was released.