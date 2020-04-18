Motorcyclist killed along I-24 near Old Hickory Boulevard identified

NASHVILLE,Tenn.(WKRN) – A motorcyclist was killed along I-24 near Old Hickory Boulevard early Saturday.

According to reports, the 61-year-old man from Nashville was found by police at 2:30 a.m. dead on the scene. Police say he was riding his 1997 Harley Davidson East on I-24 in a heavy rainstorm when, for reasons unknown, he lost control of the motorcycle.

Reports show that after the crash, he may have also been struck by passing motorists who did not remain at the scene.

Anyone with information can call (615)862-8600.