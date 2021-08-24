Motorcyclist dies after crashing into semi on Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Elm Hill Pike Tuesday morning, according to a release from Metro police.

The release states the incident happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Elm Hill Pike. Police say 48-year-old Robert Robinette, of Nashville, collided with the back of a stopped semi-truck.

Robinette was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Elm Hill Pike in the left lane when he hit the back of the truck.

The semi driver was preparing to turn left into a business. Robinette was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The driver of the semi was not injured.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash, according to police.