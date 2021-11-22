Motorcyclist dies after crash with garbage truck in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a garbage truck earlier this month on Nolensville Pike.

Metro police reported 20-year-old Taylor Sherwood, of Clarksville, died Monday morning after the crash on Nov. 12.

Sherwood was traveling north and approaching Higgins Street where a BFI garbage truck was attempting to make a left turn, according to Metro police. Investigators said the truck hit the motorcycle as it was rounding a curve.

Metro police reported Sherwood attempted to brake in time, but lost control of the motorcycle, which then traveled underneath the garbage truck. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Neither driver showed signs of impairment at the scene, according to Metro police. Sherwood was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Metro police reported the preliminary contributing factor to the crash appears to be failure to yield on the part of the truck driver.