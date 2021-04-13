Motorcyclist dies after crash on Harding Pike near White Bridge Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man died from his injuries after his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Harding Pike near White Bridge Road Friday.

According to a release from Metro police, 60-year-old Joseph Sharbel, of Nashville was riding his motorcycle south on Harding Pike in the far right lane when the northbound driver of a Ford Escape tried to turn left into the Kroger parking lot.

Sharbel’s motorcycle struck the passenger side of the SUV. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died Monday. The other driver had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Police report the preliminary contributing cause of the crash appeared to be the other driver’s failure to yield right of way.

When the crash investigation is complete, it will head to the District Attorney’s Office for review.