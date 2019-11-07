Motorcyclist critically injured in Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Murfreesboro late Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Broad Street near Vine Street just before midnight.

According to Murfreesboro police, an SUV was traveling on Vine street and tried crossing Broad Street, but did not yield to the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the drivers’ side door of the SUV.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers said they were listed in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital for back pain.

Broad Street has since reopened to traffic.